7,284 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

