76,795 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,073,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,402,000 after acquiring an additional 268,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 718.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,302,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,138,000 after purchasing an additional 353,993 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 321,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,778,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,186 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

