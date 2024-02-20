7,806 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

