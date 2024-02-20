7,876 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,560,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,841 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,964,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 361,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after buying an additional 349,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,045,000.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

