91,523 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,276,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 125.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,072,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 596,604 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vistra by 509.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,554,000 after buying an additional 1,449,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $2,322,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

