96,051 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
Rocket Companies stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Companies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.