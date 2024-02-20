96,051 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.