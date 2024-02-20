9,861 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,861 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 576,534 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

