Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $15.64 Average PT from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

ACCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 65,618 shares of company stock worth $956,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Accolade by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Accolade by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 81,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $956.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

