Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

The Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 43,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 343,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Active Dividend Stock ETF Stock Down 7.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.
