ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) PT Raised to $9.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913,571 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 128,110 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 71.4% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,583,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,540 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,867 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

