Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Adobe in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the software company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $14.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.65 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $546.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $600.40 and a 200-day moving average of $569.88. The firm has a market cap of $247.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

