Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) versus Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Critical Comparison

Adverum Biotechnologies and Coeptis Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $7.50 million 27.35 -$154.54 million ($1.26) -1.61 Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 212.76 -$37.57 million N/A N/A

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Coeptis Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coeptis Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Coeptis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -88.07% -49.38% Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -641.40% -309.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adverum Biotechnologies and Coeptis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.04%. Coeptis Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 768.40%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats Coeptis Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company has collaboration with Statera BioPharma to develop and commercialize STAT-201 for Crohn's disease; and Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

