Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 25,120 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 250.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,811,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,846,000 after buying an additional 100,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,913,000 after purchasing an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARWR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $308,611.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,203,638.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $308,611.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,203,638.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,439 shares of company stock worth $5,904,479. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARWR opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

