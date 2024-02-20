Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 8,498 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 284.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.44 and a 1 year high of $105.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

