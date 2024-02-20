Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $443,432,000 after buying an additional 460,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,745,000 after acquiring an additional 135,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after purchasing an additional 481,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Midstream by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,839,000 after purchasing an additional 77,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,885 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE AM opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.