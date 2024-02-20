Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,188 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Community Bank System stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 71.15%.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

