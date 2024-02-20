Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,862 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,862,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,798,000 after acquiring an additional 169,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,469 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,498,000 after acquiring an additional 183,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,214,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $199.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average is $151.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

