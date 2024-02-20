Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,691 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.45 and a 200-day moving average of $141.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

