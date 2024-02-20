Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 187.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 193.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after acquiring an additional 834,819 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $224.60 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $231.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

