Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 1,290 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

