Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 90,369 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 320.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,369 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.09% of The GEO Group worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Up 3.7 %

GEO stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

