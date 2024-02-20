Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 16,466 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,614,000 after acquiring an additional 687,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 497,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

