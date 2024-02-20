Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 19,430 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

