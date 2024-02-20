Aigen Investment Management LP Has $841,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 89,083 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.6 %

URBN stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.



