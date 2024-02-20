Aigen Investment Management LP Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,598.43 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,725.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,370.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2,108.88. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.