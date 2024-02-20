Aigen Investment Management LP Has $927,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 340.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.09.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

