Aigen Investment Management LP Has $930,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,272 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $59.08.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

About National Fuel Gas



National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

