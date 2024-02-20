Aigen Investment Management LP Has $932,000 Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 832,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after buying an additional 68,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 751.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 252,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

CWEN stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 345.65%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Stories

