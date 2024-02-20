Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 764.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,783 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.06% of TG Therapeutics worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 342.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 472,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 366,012 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

