Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $779,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

