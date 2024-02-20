Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $812,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $961.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

