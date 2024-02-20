Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $831,000 in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 21.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 29,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Joby Aviation by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 418,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Joby Aviation by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Joby Aviation stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 18,847 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $114,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,958.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Joby Aviation news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $854,427.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,598,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,919,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 18,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $114,212.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,958.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,456. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

