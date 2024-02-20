Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $870,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $47,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.37 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.