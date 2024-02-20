Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $883,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.5% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 144.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 494,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,870,000 after purchasing an additional 292,324 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,252,000 after purchasing an additional 258,036 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

FI stock opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

