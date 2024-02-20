Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $942,000 in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after buying an additional 229,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCP. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.
HashiCorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:HCP opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at HashiCorp
In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,611.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 786,034 shares of company stock worth $18,249,806. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Read More
