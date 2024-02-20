Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.18.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.9 %

MDB opened at $465.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.45. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $4,140,072.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,281 shares of company stock valued at $30,362,933. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

