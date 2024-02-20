Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $923,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 761,082 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 685.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 527,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $69,245,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $138,494.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,743 shares of company stock worth $1,631,799. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

