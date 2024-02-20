Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

