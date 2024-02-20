Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $243.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.06 and its 200 day moving average is $247.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

