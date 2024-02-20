Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PDD by 32.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,759,000 after purchasing an additional 376,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,089,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD Trading Down 0.0 %

PDD stock opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.89. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $152.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.