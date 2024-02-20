Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 50.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Wingstop by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 246,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

WING stock opened at $319.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 138.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $324.87.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

