Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 13,684 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $752,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Evergy by 27.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Evergy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,716,000 after acquiring an additional 261,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Evergy stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

