Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 1,549 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $6,158,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $278.56 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $281.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.13. The company has a market capitalization of $511.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,272 shares of company stock worth $23,395,328. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

