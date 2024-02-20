Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Barclays raised their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

HUBS opened at $613.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.07 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $582.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.62. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at $928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,536 shares of company stock worth $11,388,860 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

