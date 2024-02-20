Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $118.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

