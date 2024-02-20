Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 39,821 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,821 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

T opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

