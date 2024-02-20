Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 629 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,625,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Target by 6,699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $223,257,000 after buying an additional 1,667,732 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

