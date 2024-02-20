Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 888 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,081,000 after purchasing an additional 102,025 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,349,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $308.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.58 and a 200 day moving average of $264.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $314.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

