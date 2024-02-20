Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $808,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

