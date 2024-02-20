Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $811,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,749 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Transocean by 446.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 38.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Transocean by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIG. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Transocean Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

